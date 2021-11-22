European giant could steal Juventus target by making an early move for him

Juventus is targeting Paul Pogba for a return to the Allianz Stadium, but the competition for his signature is serious.

Most of the top European clubs would jump at the chance to sign the Frenchman, and it makes his future very unpredictable.

Because he is being represented by Mino Raiola, Juventus always has a chance to sign the World Cup winner.

However, can they win the race for his signature?

We expect the Bianconeri to wait and sign him as a free agent in the summer, but he could leave Manchester United before then.

Marca via Calciomercato claims Real Madrid is keen to add him to their squad and Los Blancos could speed up their move for him.

Instead of waiting to sign him as a free agent in the summer, the report claims he could make the move to the Spanish capital in the January transfer window, for a fee.

Juve FC Says

Juve needs all the quality players they can get now and they should battle to sign Pogba.

Waiting to sign him for free in the summer isn’t a bad idea, but the Bianconeri should also be eager to steal a march on others by signing him in January.

They need to have a better midfield for the second half of this season, and the Frenchman will almost certainly provide that if he moves to Turin.