Juventus has been linked with a move for Cremonese teenager Guido Della Rovere as they continue to attract the best Italian talents from other clubs.

The Bianconeri have seen success with their youth teams in recent times, with players like Samuel Iling-Junior and Kenan Yildiz progressing from the U19 side to the first team.

Continuing to promote teenagers to their first team requires Juventus to identify and nurture the best young talents available.

They view Rovere as a promising talent who could develop into a top-level player within their system.

While Juventus has been scouting the 16-year-old for some time, reports from Calciomercato suggest they are not the only club interested in securing his services.

It’s revealed that Bayern Munich and Ajax, two European powerhouses, also have their sights set on the teenager.

Juventus will aim to move swiftly to secure Rovere’s signature and add him to their squad in Turin ahead of any competition from other clubs.

Juve FC Says

For Bayern and Ajax to show interest in a youngster, it shows he must truly be a special and we must try our best to sign him.

At 16, he might be reluctant to leave Italy, which will hand us a huge advantage in the race to sign him.