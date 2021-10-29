European giants claimed to be eyeing Max Allegri’s signature

Manchester United are claimed to be eyeing Max Allegri as a potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, whose job is far from secure at present.

The Norwegian has overseen his side failing to win any of their last five domestic fixtures, as well as being on the wrong end of nine goals from their last two league outings against Leicester and Liverpool, which has seen pressure mount on his job.

There was rumours that he had been sacked circling just days ago, but such reports appear to have cooled for now, but that doesn’t mean that they are not preparing for such a scenario.

The Mirror claims that they have a long-standing interest in experienced coach Allegri, and could look to turn to him should they decide to call time on Ole’s tenure.

Any such deal would have to be agreed with the Old Lady however, who only this summer tied him down to a four-year deal, and I struggle to believe we would be willing to discuss such an exit this early into his return.

Our campaign hasn’t exactly gotten off to the best start however, and the Red Devils could possibly make us a tempting offer to release the coach, although Allegri would likely have to tell the club that he wanted the chance to leave before I could see us actually considering it.

Have Juve seen enough from Allegri’s return to be convinced that he is indispensable?

Patrick