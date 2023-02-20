European giants join Juventus in battle to sign Manchester United youngster

Juventus is watching the negotiations between Alejandro Garnacho and Manchester United, as it seems the attacker and the English club are struggling to find an agreement.

Garnacho has been a breakout star for the Red Devils this season, but his contract will soon expire and United has been in talks with his entourage over a renewal.

However, there has been no agreement, leaving room for another team to poach the Argentinian talent.

Garnacho has been a bright spark in their attack when he plays and Tuttojuve says Juventus wishes they could take advantage of the talk between him and United to add him to their squad.

However, Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich are also keen and will battle the Bianconeri if it becomes clear that Garnacho is leaving.

Juve FC Says

Garnacho is a potential world-class talent and has developed well in the last few months under Erik Ten Hag.

He knows the coach trusts him, which is very important for any player and that could make him choose to remain in England.

Juve must promise him regular game time to convince the youngster, but they cannot do that now.

We also have some budding youngsters in our Next Gen team and probably should look at how to improve them and improve their skills.