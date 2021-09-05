Danilo
Transfer News

European giants set to battle it out for Juventus star valued at 30m euros

September 5, 2021 - 1:00 pm

Danilo has become one of the best versatile players in Europe in recent seasons and he has done well for clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City before joining Juventus.

The Brazilian’s versatility has given him the chance to play many games for Juve and he helps the Bianconeri to fill in at several positions and does the job very well.

Bayern Munich was linked with a move for him in the last transfer window, but Juventus kept him on for another campaign.

His role in their current squad makes him one of the players who they will not sell easily.

But the Bianconeri will have to brace themselves for more interest as Tuttomercatoweb reports that PSG has become the latest club to become interested in him.

The report claims that the Frenchmen will compete with Bayern for his signature when the transfer window reopens next summer.

It adds that he is valuable to Juve, but they will sell him for 30m euros.

That fee would represent good value for the Brazilian and it will also help the Bianconeri to bring in a younger replacement as they continue to sign players to cut down on their average age.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

dybala

Juventus still struggling to get Dybala on a new deal

September 5, 2021
Belotti

Juventus becomes favourites to sign Italy international striker

September 5, 2021
Pjanic

Pjanic discusses his failed summer return to Juventus

September 5, 2021

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Martinn September 5, 2021 at 3:44 pm

    30m not to shabby but bayer haven’t guy that kind of money as we saw earlier but are we just going to be rebuilding forever? We need players for the here and now too. ‘Brace themselves’ you know they can always say no,right? But would be handy to pay for chiesa

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.