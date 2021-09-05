European giants set to battle it out for Juventus star valued at 30m euros

Danilo has become one of the best versatile players in Europe in recent seasons and he has done well for clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City before joining Juventus.

The Brazilian’s versatility has given him the chance to play many games for Juve and he helps the Bianconeri to fill in at several positions and does the job very well.

Bayern Munich was linked with a move for him in the last transfer window, but Juventus kept him on for another campaign.

His role in their current squad makes him one of the players who they will not sell easily.

But the Bianconeri will have to brace themselves for more interest as Tuttomercatoweb reports that PSG has become the latest club to become interested in him.

The report claims that the Frenchmen will compete with Bayern for his signature when the transfer window reopens next summer.

It adds that he is valuable to Juve, but they will sell him for 30m euros.

That fee would represent good value for the Brazilian and it will also help the Bianconeri to bring in a younger replacement as they continue to sign players to cut down on their average age.