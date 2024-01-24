Juventus has provided opportunities to many budding youngsters in recent months and is targeting a new talent to join their ranks. After facing criticism for not integrating young players into their first team for many years, Max Allegri has been proactive in promoting youth in recent seasons.

In the previous year, Juventus signed Kenan Yildiz, an unknown player from Bayern Munich, for their U19 side. The Turkish teenager has experienced a rapid ascent at the club, now holding a regular position in the first team at the Allianz Stadium.

Delighted with the success of players like Yildiz and Fabio Miretti in their group, Juventus aims to replicate this success by pursuing the signing of Lucas Bergvall. The 17-year-old midfielder currently plays for Djurgårdens IF in Sweden and has attracted interest from some of the top clubs in Europe.

Tuttojuve reports that Juventus is in a competitive race against clubs such as Barcelona and Inter Milan to secure Bergvall’s signature. These suitors have been monitoring him for an extended period and may consider making a move for him in the summer if they receive positive signals.

Juventus now faces a significant challenge in convincing the teenager to join their ranks, but the success story of Yildiz could potentially give them an advantage in their pursuit of Bergvall.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz’s fast rise to our first team could make it easier for us to add some new players to our squad.

Bergvall will prioritise a team willing to hand him first-team chances immediately, and we need to prove that we are the one.