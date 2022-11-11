European giants want to beat Juventus to sign 40m euros La Liga star

Juventus has been named as one of the clubs interested in signing Jose Gimenez from Atletico Madrid.

The defender is no longer considered untouchable at the Spanish club after their underwhelming UCL campaign.

They are prepared to cash in on him, which has piqued Juve’s interest in his signature.

However, he will not come cheap and a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Atleti values him at 40 euros.

Juve should ideally be able to pay that fee, but the defender has other suitors for his signature.

The report adds that AS Roma and Chelsea also retain an interest in him and will be Juve’s competitors for his signature.

Juve FC Says

We need to bolster our squad for the future in the next transfer window or at the end of this season.

Our defence is one spot we must fix and Gimenez seems experienced enough to help us.

His take-no-prisoners approach to defending makes him a good partner to Gleison Bremer and they could be the ideal centre-backs for us in the long term.

If we have a serious interest in him, we must begin to act on it now and land the Uruguayan as soon as we can.

Delaying our approach could see him join another suitor and force us to find alternative targets.