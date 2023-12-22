Yesterday, the European Court opened the door for the European Super League to come back to life after ruling against UEFA’s monopoly of creating continental competitions.

The ruling states that the European governing body or FIFA cannot sanction a team for joining the Super League, which opens the door for the competition being championed by Real Madrid and Barcelona to be created.

This news is good for the teams who want the alternative competition and Juve supported it until a few months ago.

It remains unclear if the Bianconeri will return, but their stock price reacted positively to the news immediately.

Calciomercato says it experienced a huge rise to about +15%, forcing it to be suspended.

It has since lowered to around +14% as clubs begin to announce that they will not join the competition.

Juve FC Says

Everyone is waiting to hear Juventus’ position on the Super League, having been one of the key protagonists of the competition.

The Bianconeri have been one of the top clubs in Europe and it is not easy for them to abandon their loyalty to UEFA and move to the Super League.

But with time, we expect them to clarify their position on the interesting battle.