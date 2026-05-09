Eusebio Di Francesco is determined to help Lecce preserve their Serie A status, and the club has produced several encouraging performances in recent weeks as the battle against relegation intensifies during the closing stages of the season.

Lecce now face one of their toughest remaining fixtures as they prepare to host Juventus in a match that carries enormous importance for both sides. While the home team is fighting to remain in the Italian top flight, Juventus are equally desperate for points as they continue pursuing a top-four finish.

The Bianconeri enter the match under pressure after failing to beat Verona in their previous league fixture. Juventus had been widely expected to secure a home victory against lower-ranked opposition. Still, the disappointing result has complicated their position ahead of the final three matches of the campaign.

Both Teams Facing Huge Pressure

Juventus know they cannot afford another slip-up if they want to guarantee qualification for next season’s Champions League. The pressure on Luciano Spalletti’s side has increased significantly, particularly with rivals continuing to close the gap in the standings.

Lecce, meanwhile, understands the importance of collecting points in their own fight for survival. The club remains fully aware that securing a positive result against Juventus could prove decisive in their attempt to avoid relegation.

Although the challenge will be extremely difficult, there is a belief within the Lecce camp that a strong performance could still produce an important result. The players are expected to approach the fixture with confidence following their recent improvement in form.

According to Il Bianconero, Di Francesco believes Juventus will provide an even greater challenge than Lecce’s recent opponents because of the quality and tactical organisation within the Bianconeri squad.

Di Francesco Praises Juventus Strength

Speaking ahead of the match, Di Francesco said: “We’ve had a positive week, as always when you’re coming off a win. Scoring from open play can give us that extra something.

“Juve are also very strong, they drew with Verona because there are no easy games, but they have some impressive numbers, especially since Spalletti took over.”

He added, “They know how to move, they diversify, we have to be very careful about them, we’ll have to do much better than in previous games.”

The comments underline the scale of the task awaiting Lecce as they prepare for a crucial encounter against a Juventus side equally desperate to secure all three points.