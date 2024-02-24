Frosinone manager Eusebio Di Francesco has acknowledged that merely playing well may not be sufficient to avoid defeat against Juventus this weekend. Juventus is eager to recover from a winless streak of four games and is determined to secure a victory in this fixture.

Having lost the first encounter between the two clubs, Frosinone finds themselves just three points clear of the relegation zone. The upcoming game poses a significant challenge for Frosinone.

Juventus is currently in a battle to maintain their second-place position in the standings, and a negative result in this fixture could potentially see them slip to third behind AC Milan. As a result, Juventus is expected to approach the game with a strong determination to secure a win, making it a challenging prospect for Frosinone.

Di Francesco, will not be surprised if they lose and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I don’t know if a good performance will be enough to get a result in Turin, we will certainly need a little of luck and the ability to take advantage of it. In the scoring phase, we have only been in difficulty for a couple of days, among the teams fighting not to be relegated we are one of those who have scored the most goals, in any case on Sunday we will always have to start from a great defensive team to be able to think of offending well.”

Juve FC Says

We are in need of a win and expect our boys to be extra motivated to win the game.

But that does not mean Frosinone will hand victory to us easily, so we have to still be at our very best to secure the win and get back in the running for the title.