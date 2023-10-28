Frosinone manager Eusebio Di Francesco believes that a lack of European football gives Juventus a chance to win Serie A this season, but he names Inter Milan as a team that could spoil their chances.

The Bianconeri are focused solely on domestic games, and since they are not participating in the Italian Cups yet, that means only Serie A matches.

Max Allegri’s men have enough time to rest between games, and that has helped them secure some impressive victories in recent weeks.

Juve wants to return to the Champions League at the end of this campaign, but some of their fans aspire for more, and the Bianconeri could clinch the league.

Di Francesco sees them as challengers, but he also acknowledges that the Bianconeri will face serious competition from Inter Milan.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“In Serie A those at the top of the table are the right teams. Juventus don’t have the Cups and that’s an advantage. With the Cups, you get more worn out at the end. But among the top teams, I still think that Inter have something more compared to the others.”

Juve FC Says

Inter has a strong team just like us and they might comfortably navigate European and domestic football successfully.

We need to make the absence of European football count by winning as many matches as possible because this will make it easier for us to win the league.