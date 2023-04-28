Evelina Christillin backs Allegri to remain Juventus coach and reveals why

FIFA council member and Juventus fan Evelina Christillin supports Max Allegri remaining as the club’s manager next season.

Allegri could oversee two trophyless campaigns after his return to the club last term. His side has struggled in this one and has just been kicked out of the Italian Cup by Inter Milan.

This means they may well finish this campaign with nothing again, which is far from the ideal position the Black and Whites want to be in.

Juve is gradually losing its place as the top club in Serie A and fans want a change of management.

Several names have been linked with the managerial spot, but Christillin believes Allegri deserves another season.

She explains via Calciomercato:

“I would still confirm Allegri next year. The last games were bad, but he kept the bar straight for the whole championship knowing that you have 15 penalty points deducted. It was not easy or obvious”.

Juve FC Says

Juve is a top club and we must win trophies every season for a manager to keep his job.

Allegri has failed to do this in the last two campaigns and should clearly not keep his job.

The gaffer must win the Europa League this term to remain at the helm, otherwise, the club must act.