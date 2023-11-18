FIFA council member and Juventus fan Evelina Christillin insists that she believes the Bianconeri could become champions of Italy again at the end of this campaign.

Juventus is in contention to win the league, but it is still very early in the season to declare their upcoming match against Inter Milan this weekend as a decisive fixture.

Inter currently leads the league and is two points ahead of Juve in the standings.

The Nerazzurri are considered favourites to win the league, but Juventus’s strong start and absence from European football mean they have a good chance of challenging for the title.

Christillin was asked if she believes the Bianconeri have a good chance of winning the league and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Do I believe in the Scudetto? Of course I believe in it, but with prudence: Inter play better and have a more complete squad, but Juventus with a super defence and determination, have arrived where they didn’t think.

“We fans are returning from a horrible year and we thought we were bringing bad luck on ourselves. Even my owls had gone silent. We started out very cautious but it’s going better than anyone could have predicted.”

Our strong start to this campaign makes it easy to see that we can actually win the league.

Inter are the main challengers; if we beat them after the break, that could be helpful for our confidence.