Evelina Christillin says Allegri has committed to winning this Scudetto

Well known Juventus fan, Evelina Christillin, says Max Allegri has committed to winning the Scudetto title this season after claiming they are obligated to win the title.

The Bianconeri did not win a single trophy at the end of last season and they have re-invested in their squad in this transfer window to change that.

The new players are expected to make the team stronger and the club’s fans are eager to see how improved their team has become.

Allegri admitted in preseason that the team now must win the title, and Christillin believes that was a statement of commitment.

She said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Allegri made a good commitment when he declared that Juventus have an obligation to win the match. Scudetto, and as a fan, I try to be objective without abandoning myself to pessimism.

“The team that will take the field tomorrow is certainly not the best possible. It is a battered Juve that must do without very important elements, I think of Pogba, as well as of Chiesa and Szczesny, just to name a few. Pogba’s knockout was a bad blow, but we must not give up, it will be a year in which I expect Juventus to be more proactive and projected forward.”

Juve FC Says

Every Juventus fan is expecting us to be in the title race this season and that means we have a chance of winning it.

Even Allegri knows his team has to do better than last season and that denotes winning a cup and challenging for the title at the very least.

This is not the first time he has been under such expectations and we expect him to meet them.