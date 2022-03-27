Even Bonucci is not spared a salary reduction at Juventus

Juventus has been in the news lately for wanting their players to take pay cuts when signing a contract extension with them.

Because of this, the club expects the likes of Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi to leave at the end of the season.

Even if the Bianconeri are cutting down salaries, we didn’t expect them to do that to some players, but that seems to be wrong.

Corriere di Torino via Calciomercato reports that even Leonardo Bonucci will not be spared, and the terms of his current deal will be reduced.

The report claims his latest contract, which was signed in 2019, pays him 7m euros per season, but the club considers that too much and is working on reducing the fixed part of the deal.

Juve FC Says

This has been an interesting time to be a fan of Juve, but there is nothing fun in watching the club struggle to keep players because of their wage demands.

Asking Bonucci to take a pay cut now could cause problems between him and the club, and the Italian is not obligated to do so.

The likes of Matthijs de Ligt will be watching these financial decisions, and it might make them not extend their deals at the club.