Even Palladino! Takeaways from Juve’s shameful display at Monza (Opinion)

“Shut up! Do you understand?!”

Even with a comfortable 4-0 lead over Palermo, Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero still didn’t hold back from scolding his young teammate who had the audacity to hit back at the captain’s instructions.

To be fair, Raffaele Palladino was pretty young at the time. He rarely caused controversy in his playing career afterwards, so perhaps the legend’s rebuke worked after all.

The retired striker had some fabulous if not extraordinary skills, but at the time, some felt that it was his lack of character that prevented him from reaching higher levels.

So in a shocking twist of fate, the 38-year-old led Monza towards its maiden Serie A victory on his senior managerial debut, and at the expense of his former club.

So what was the key behind this shocking outcome, one might ask. Ironically, it’s was all about the character! The one that Monza displayed on Sunday afternoon, and that Juventus has been missing for quite some time now.

Now surely Angel Di Maria’s ill-advised elbow doomed the Old Lady’s chances, but Max Allegri’s side was simply embarrassing for the entire duration of the match. In fact, it was the hosts had the upper hand even prior to the dismissal.

So just to make it clear: A newly-promoted side with ZERO Serie A wins to its record, led by manager with ZERO senior matches to his name, was able to beat Max Allegri’s Juventus, and it wasn’t even a struggle.

In the last few weeks, we’ve been wondering whether we had already hit rock bottom or not. But the previous statement is telling enough. You simply can’t make this stuff up.

So here are some other random takeaways form the shameful defeat in Brianza: