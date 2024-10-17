Igor Tudor has expressed his support for Douglas Luiz as the midfielder struggles to find his form at Juventus. Luiz, who arrived in Turin this summer as one of Europe’s most promising talents, has surprisingly failed to live up to expectations, with his performances falling short of what many anticipated. Since his move, the Brazilian has had a tough time adapting to the club’s system and building chemistry with his new teammates, leaving fans puzzled and impatient.

The slow start has sparked frustration among some supporters, with discussions emerging about whether the midfielder could potentially be offloaded as early as the January transfer window. Despite this pressure, Juventus is committed to helping Luiz regain his confidence and form, recognising that a player of his calibre is crucial for the team’s ambitions this season.

Igor Tudor, who is no stranger to the ups and downs of professional football, has urged patience and defended the midfielder amid the scrutiny. Drawing from his own experiences, Tudor pointed out that even the most renowned players can endure a difficult beginning at a new club. He recalled his own bright debut but noted that others, including legends like Michel Platini, also needed time to settle. Tudor, quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, remarked, “I scored in my first match against Perugia, I started off great. If they chose Douglas, it means he’s good; even Platini struggled at the beginning. The strong ones always come out.”

Luiz, who was expected to play a significant role for Juventus, must find a way to adapt quickly. The team needs him to start delivering consistent performances, especially with injuries affecting other key midfielders. While time may not be on his side, Tudor’s comments are a reminder that quality players often take time to adjust and ultimately rise to the occasion.

For Luiz, the challenge is clear: he must accelerate his adaptation process and demonstrate the qualities that initially led Juventus to invest in him. The sooner he begins to meet expectations, the sooner he can put an end to doubts and cement his place in the team’s future plans.