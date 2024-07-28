Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo is on his way out of the club yet again, and his only concrete track leads to Everton.

The Brazilian endured two difficult campaigns in Turin between 2020 and 2022. He then tried to revive his career in a loan spell at Liverpool, but it proved to be an abysmal stint wrecked by injury woes.

The 27-year-old finally managed to showcase flashes of his early-career promise while representing Fiorentina last season. However, the Viola opted against maintaining his services on a permanent basis due to the high costs.

Therefore, Arthur finds himself among the outcasts at Juventus once again. He was left out of the club’s pre-season German tour alongside the likes of Weston McKennie and Arkadiusz Milik.

In recent weeks, the former Barcelona star has been linked with several destinations.

But according to La Stampa via TuttoJuve, the midfielder has only one viable track, and it would lead him back to Merseyside.

As the source explains, Everton have emerged as the only concrete suitor for the Brazil international.

The Toffees would be happy to give Arthur another crack at Premier League football after failing to deliver the goods during his time with their arch-rivals Liverpool.

The player won’t command a high transfer fee, as Juventus would be willing to accept a figure sufficient to spare them a capital loss.

Como also inquired about the Juventus mifielder, but he wasn’t keen to join the newly-promoted Serie A side.