Juventus winger Nico Gonzalez is reportedly attracting interest from the Premier League, particularly from Everton and Fulham.

The 27-year-old was one of Cristiano Giuntoli’s top signings last summer, with the Bianconeri forking out circa €38 million (between the fixed fee and bonuses) to lure him from their eternal rivals, Fiorentina.

But similar to fellow big-money signings Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz, the Argentinian endured a disappointing first season at the Allianz Stadium.

Fulham, Everton & Atalanta vying for Nico Gonzalez

Gonzalez struggled for prominence at times. His performances left much to be desired, as he only showcased flashes of brilliance. He ended the campaign with 38 appearances in all competitions, contributing with five goals and four assists.

Therefore, Juventus are now open to offloading the Argentina international, who reportedly has suitors in England and Italy.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Everton and Fulham have enquired about Gonzalez, as both Premier League clubs are seeking a versatile attacking profile of his calibre.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Moreover, Atalanta continue to monitor the situation, as they have identified the former Fiorentina star as a potential replacement for Ademola Lookman, who is hellbent on making the move to Inter, and is refusing to train with his teammates.

Even though La Dea have yet to give their consent, the Nigerian star is still expected to leave Bergamo this summer, one way or the other.

Why Gonzalez is open to leaving Juventus

Gonzalez will be keen to find himself a club that guarantees him the opportunity to play week in week out, especially with the World Cup taking place next summer.

The winger missed out on Argentina’s triumphant campaign in Doha due to a muscle injury, so he’ll be adamant about avenging himself.

Juventus are expected to request a transfer fee in the region of €30 million to avoid registering a capital loss.