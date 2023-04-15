Everton is serious about signing in-form Juventus man

Federico Gatti has been arguably the most improved Juventus player in the last few weeks as the defender delivers top performances for the Bianconeri.

He scored their only goal in the win against Sporting Club on Thursday and is one of the key men for them in this second half of the season.

There is a feeling that Gatti is finally ready to step up and become an important player for Juve, but he has interest from the outside.

Everton was linked with a move for the former Frosinone defender some weeks ago and continues to show an interest in him.

Calciomercato reports the Toffees have added him to their shortlist of targets if they survive relegation.

It claims they believe he would be an important buy and will make an approach for the Azzurri player in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Gatti has emerged as a key defender for us recently and he seems ready to step up and replace Leonardo Bonucci when the veteran leaves the club.

Juve must keep him and we do not expect Gatti to be attracted to an Everton side that isn’t stable now.

As long as he keeps playing, the defender should be more than happy to remain on the books of the Bianconeri.