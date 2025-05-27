Juventus is reportedly among the clubs showing strong interest in Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap following the club’s relegation from the Premier League. Delap was a standout performer in what turned out to be a turbulent campaign for the newly promoted side. While Ipswich had moments of quality, they struggled with consistency, and Delap was one of the few bright spots in their season.

The young forward, who came through the ranks at Manchester City, is the son of former Premier League star Rory Delap. He has made a name for himself through his pace, work ethic, and goal-scoring instincts. Ipswich invested in him with high hopes, and he largely delivered despite the team’s overall difficulties.

Juventus identifies Delap as Vlahovic’s successor

With Dusan Vlahovic expected to leave Juventus in the coming transfer window, the Bianconeri are actively seeking a suitable replacement to fill the void. Delap has emerged as one of the names on their radar, particularly because of his performances under pressure and his potential for further development.

Juventus sees Delap as a long-term project who can grow into a top striker in Serie A. With their other transfer targets proving difficult to secure, the club is exploring realistic alternatives and views Delap as a player who fits their profile. His Premier League experience and strong physical attributes make him an attractive option, even if he is still relatively young.

Everton is pushing harder for the striker

Despite Juventus’ interest, it appears they are trailing in the race to sign the striker. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Everton has stepped up their pursuit and now leads the chase for Delap’s signature. The Toffees have made the forward their top target for the upcoming campaign and believe he can be a key figure in their attacking plans.

Everton may also have an edge due to financial reasons and the player’s familiarity with English football. English players often prefer staying in the country, and a move to Merseyside might be more appealing both professionally and personally.

Juventus faces an uphill battle if it hopes to lure Delap to Turin, especially with stiff competition from Premier League rivals.