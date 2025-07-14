West Ham United remain diligent in their attempts to land Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, but they reportedly have some company in the shape of Everton.

The 27-year-old is coming off a miserable first season in Turin, plagued by never-ending physical problems, as well as issues in his personal life.

Luiz never managed to lock himself a starting role at Thiago Motta’s court, and he was almost completely omitted from Igor Tudor’s plans. He finished the season without a single direct goal contribution.

Therefore, the Brazilian is seemingly eager to return to the Premier League, where he had enjoyed a memorable stint at Aston Villa.

West Ham United the favourites to sign Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The player has been linked with several EPL sides, including Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, and even Manchester United. But in recent days, West Ham emerged as the midfielder’s staunchest suitor on the English shores.

Many sources believe that the Hammers are leading the race. According to Tuttosport (via IlBianconero), the East Londoners have offered Juventus €10 million on loan fees, in addition to an option to buy for €30 million.

However, the Bianconeri are determined to add an obligation to buy, so it remains to be seen if the two parties can find a compromise.

Everton ask about Douglas Luiz

But in the meantime, the Turin-based newspaper confirms that Everton have also entered the fray, as they look to sway Luiz to Merseyside.

The Toffees have reportedly enquired about the player’s services, so it remains to be seen if they can pose a threat to West Ham in the race.

Luiz is tied to Juventus with a contract running until June 2029. The Serie A giants had acquired his services last July for a total of €50 million, so they can’t afford to relinquish him this summer for anything less than €40 million, as it would constitute a capital loss.