More clubs are becoming interested in signing Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo as the transfer window draws to a close.

The Brazilian is not in the plans of Max Allegri and he has been transfer-listed by the Bianconeri.

Valencia wanted to sign earlier in the window, but the transfer collapsed because they cannot pay 50% of his wages as demanded by Juventus.

The midfielder is now in limbo, but clubs have been attracted to him in recent days.

Lyon and Sporting Lisbon have shown interest recently, and a report on Football Italia claims Everton has become the latest club to show an interest in him.

The Toffees managed to survive relegation last season, and they have sold some of their finest players in this transfer window.

Arthur will provide squad depth and experience for them if they can keep him fit for much of the campaign.

Juve FC Says

Arthur needs to leave, and it is great that many clubs are now coming forward to add him to our squad.

If Leandro Paredes moves to the Allianz Stadium, he will struggle to play, so we need to offload him.

We might have to make things easier for his loan club to make the transfer happen, including paying a higher percentage of his wages.