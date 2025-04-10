Juventus reportedly have company in the race for Feyenoord central defender David Hancko, as Everton and another suitor are looking to secure the Slovakian’s services.

The 27-year-old was one of the first names on Cristiano Giuntoli’s shortlist last January when the club was seeking a replacement for the injured Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal. Hancko is originally a centre-back, but can also fill in at left-back, so he was deemed the ideal profile for the role.

However, the Dutch giants requested at least 30 million euros to part ways with the defensive stalwart, a figure that the Bianconeri couldn’t afford to splash in the middle of the season. Moreover, Feyenoord ended up selling Santiago Gimenez to Milan, so they weren’t willing to lose two fundamental players during the same transfer session.

In the end, Juventus turned to another two left-footed defenders, signing Renato Veiga and Lloyd Kelly.

Nevertheless, the young Portuguese only signed from Chelsea on a dry loan, so Juve don’t have the option to keep him in Turin. On the other hand, the Englishman joined on loan with an obligation to buy, but he’s considered a stopgap solution rather than a top signing.

Therefore, Juventus are still chasing Hancko, with some sources claiming the club has an agreement in principle with the player’s entourage over personal terms.

But according to TuttoMercatoWeb, signing the former Fiorentina man this summer won’t be an easy task, as they’re facing competition from Everton who have reportedly sent a formal offer to Feyenoord.

The source also mentions interest from Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen, who are also looking to have their say in the race for the defender’s services.

This season, the Slovakian defender has made 41 appearances in all competitions, showcasing his eye for goal by scoring on four occasions. He also provided his teammates with as many assists.