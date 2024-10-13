Juventus are reportedly interested in the services of Jonathan David and Dominic Calvert-Lewis as the future of Dusan Vlahovic is still hanging in the balance.

The Serbian bomber is currently the highest-paid player in Serie A, with a salary that reaches 12 million euros per season.

So according to Il Corriere dello Sport, Juventus will seriously consider parting ways with the 24-year-old if he doesn’t agree to sign a new contract that would include slightly lower figures.

In this case, the Bianconeri would turn their attention to two players who should be available as free agents in June.

The first is Lille’s David who is eager to leave the French side at the end of the season and start a new chapter at a more prestigious club.

Nevertheless, the Roman newspaper warns the Old Lady of the fierce competition for the Canadian’s services.

The Brooklyn has been linked with a host of potential suitors, including the likes of Inter, Newcastle United and Barcelona.

The source also reveals a new candidate for the role in the shape of Calvert-Lewin. The England international has been plying his trade at Everton since making the move from Sheffield United in 2016.

But at the age of 27, the striker realizes the time has come to make a long-awaited career step-up, especially after being overlooked on the international stage over the past few years.

This season, the Englishman has bagged two goals and provided an assist in his seven Premier League appearances.