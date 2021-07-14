Everton not budging on their stance over Juventus target

Juventus would like to bring Moise Kean back to Turin after selling him to Everton in 2019.

The Italian striker spent last season on loan at PSG and he did very well for the former French champions.

They are now looking to take him back on loan for another campaign, this time with the option of a permanent transfer.

Everton is open to selling him, but Tuttomercatoweb says they will not allow him to leave them for a temporary spell.

It claims that Rafa Benitez will include him in his plans for the new season unless Juve or his other suitors come forward with money to buy him outright.

Juve has been struggling to sign players on a permanent basis recently and would ideally also want a loan-to-buy arrangement to sign him.

The Bianconeri haven’t been on their best form financially and it seems that would deny them the chance to re-sign Kean.

If the English club is insisting on selling him, perhaps they can get them to agree on a loan with an obligation to buy.

Signing another striker is a priority for Juve this summer and if they cannot get Kean, they would likely turn their attention to other targets.