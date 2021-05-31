Everton not giving up on signing Juventus man

Everton hasn’t given up on signing Adrien Rabiot as they continue to rebuild their team under Carlo Ancelotti.

The Toffees are building a team that can challenge for a top-six place in the Premier League and that involves bringing in some of the top stars from Europe.

They have already signed Allan and James Rodriguez since Ancelotti has been at the club.

They are now hoping to add Rabiot to their ranks.

Todofichajes says Ancelotti has called Rabiot and promised him that he wishes to build his team around the midfielder whom he groomed at PSG.

Rabiot is available for sale at Juve as they look to raise cash and reduce their wage bill.

The Bianconeri signed him for free, but the report claims that they would be confident of making some good money from his sale.

Everton is prepared to pay as much as 25m euros for his signature and the Englishmen will offer him an improvement on his current wages.

Rabiot saw a lot of playing time at Juventus this season, but the Frenchman struggled to impress for the Bianconeri.

He is a member of a poor midfield that hardly helped the club in a turbulent campaign and Max Allegri could sell some of the current options in that position.