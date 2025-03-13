Juventus have some unwanted company in the race for Udinese defender Thomas Kristensen, as Everton and other Premier League sides have entered the fray.

The 23-year-old started his playing career at his hometown club of Aarhus before joining the Friulians in the summer of 2023. His contract with the club is valid until June 2028. He is a versatile defender with an imposing physique, standing at 198 cm.

The Bianconeri have been keeping an eye on the Danish player who has been one of the revelations of the Serie A campaign thanks to solid displays at the back for the Zebrette. He has already shown some adaptability, beginning the season on the right side of the Kosta Runjaic’s three-man backline, before turning into a right-back with the German manager switching to a 4-4-2 formation.

Kristensen’s solid outings landed him a spot on Cristiano Giuntoli’s shortlist in January, as Juventus were keen to bolster their defensive ranks with new arrivals. In the end, the Bianconeri ended up signing Alberto Costa, Renato Veiga and Lloyd Kelly, but the Denmark international remains a potential transfer target for the future.

But according to CaughtOffside, luring the Aarhus native won’t be an easy task for the Old Lady amidst the strong competition coming from the Premier League. The source reveals that several English clubs have set their sights on the big defender, including Everton, Bournemouth and West Ham United.

The report believes these clubs are seriously considering adding the Udinese star to their ranks next season. Kristensen is currently valued at circa €15-20m, which would yield a massive capital gain for the Zebrette who bought him for just 5 million euros less than two years ago.

In addition to Juventus, the source also mentions Milan as another Serie A suitor, but it remains to be seen if the two Italian giants will be able to cope with the financial challenge posed by EPL clubs.