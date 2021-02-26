Everton ready to spend some good money on Juventus target

Juventus is one of the clubs that has been chasing the signature of Madrid midfielder, Isco.

The Spain international has been one of the sidelined players in the Spanish capital this season.

He has struggled to play for Zinedine Zidane and as he approaches the end of his current deal, he could move.

Juve is facing competition from Everton and Sevilla for his signature and the English side has raised the bar now.

Todofichajes reports that Carlo Ancelotti wants to manage him again and he is putting pressure on the owners of Everton to make the transfer happen.

The Liverpool-based team is taking their manager’s request seriously and they have already made plans to land Isco.

Sevilla is his preferred choice, but Everton is prepared to invest 25m euros to lure him away from Madrid.

The Toffees are also prepared to pay him the best salary among his other suitors.

This whole operation will cost the Englishmen a lot of money and that is exactly what Juventus doesn’t have at the moment.

The Bianconeri can now turn their attention to their other midfield targets and they have some other good ones to choose from.

The likes of Manuel Locatelli and Rodrigo De Paul could join them when the transfer window reopens.