Everton reject three Juventus players in an exchange deal for in form ace

Juventus is stepping up efforts to bring Moise Kean back to Serie A in the summer, but they have suffered a setback in their latest effort.

The striker left the Bianconeri for Everton in 2019 and has been on loan at PSG in this campaign.

Although he struggled in England last season, this has been a successful campaign for him in Ligue 1.

PSG wants to keep him, but because there is no prior agreement with Everton for that, he would return to England first.

Juventus is keen on getting another striker and they have identified him as one that can fill that void.

The Bianconeri hope to beat PSG to his signature and they have some players who have been linked with a move to the English team.

Juve is open to swapping players with them and has offered them three stars.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato says they have opened talks with the Toffees and offered them Aaron Ramsey, Federico Bernardeschi and Adrien Rabiot.

But the Englishmen rejected all three players with the report claiming that the Juventus player that Carlo Ancelotti wants is Merih Demiral.

Juve considers the Turkish defender a major part of their future and it might be hard for them to agree to use him as a part of the deal.