Everton ‘seriously interested’ in signing Juventus star

Everton are claimed to be ‘seriously interested’ in signing Merih Demiral from Juventus this summer.

The Turkish international has been the club’s fourth choice centre-back this season, behind Leo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs De Ligt in the pecking order.

That doesn’t mean he hasn’t played however, with all three of the above having missed numerous fixtures this term with injuries or positive Coronavirus tests.

Demiral has appeared 23 times in all competitions, but he may believe that his minutes could be reduced next season if others remain fit, and you wouldn’t begrudge him for wanting guaranteed playing time at this crucial point in his career.

101GreatGoals claims that manager Carlo Ancelotti could well be the pull needed to get this sort of deal over the line, with Demiral rated highly across the continent.

The Blues are in contention to earn European football for next season. They currently have played once less than the seven teams ahead of them, and trail the Champions League places by just six points.

European football could well be a huge boost to their efforts to strengthen in the coming window, and Demiral may well see a great opportunity for himself in England.

Italian journalist Daniele Longo claims that the Merseyside Blue are ‘seriously interested’, and an official bid is coming,

Would Everton be an attractive prospect for players in Italy? How far can Ancelotti take them?

Patrick