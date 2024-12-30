Arthur Melo has emerged as a target for several clubs ahead of the January transfer window, with Everton reportedly showing significant interest in signing the Brazilian midfielder. Arthur has endured a difficult first half of the season at Juventus, where he has been largely redundant, and the club is eager to move him on to ease their wage bill. Juventus is open to facilitating a transfer, whether temporary or permanent, as they focus on reshaping their squad.

Everton’s interest comes as no surprise, given their struggles in midfield this season and their need to strengthen the squad to avoid the threat of relegation. The Premier League side reportedly sees Arthur as a player who can bring experience and technical quality to their midfield. However, despite Everton’s declared intent to secure his signature, Arthur appears unwilling to consider a move to Goodison Park.

According to Juve FC sources, Arthur’s loyalty to Liverpool, where he spent a loan spell last season, is the primary reason he has dismissed the idea of joining Everton. While his stint at Liverpool was brief and injury-plagued, the midfielder reportedly holds the club in high regard and does not wish to play for their city rivals. This stance complicates matters for Juventus, who are eager to find a new home for the 28-year-old to reduce their financial burden and focus on players who can contribute meaningfully to the team.

Arthur’s decision leaves Everton disappointed and Juventus in a challenging position. Although the Premier League remains Arthur’s preferred destination, his rejection of Everton narrows the list of potential suitors. Juventus will now have to look elsewhere for interested parties willing to match their terms, as the clock ticks closer to the January window opening.

Arthur’s situation underscores the complexities of the January transfer market, where both clubs and players face competing priorities. While Juventus is determined to offload him, the midfielder is equally keen to choose a club where he can revive his career without compromising his personal loyalties. It remains to be seen which club will step forward with an offer that satisfies all parties involved. For Juventus, finding a resolution quickly is critical to alleviating the financial strain caused by a player who has become a peripheral figure at the Allianz Stadium.