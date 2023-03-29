Every Juventus game is now a “final” and whoever flops must leave in the summer

There are many reasons this is called the business end of the season; one is that it is no longer business as usual.

When clubs struggle from the start of a campaign, they can still achieve their seasonal objectives by finishing the term well.

Juventus has had a good season, considering where they are on the league table, despite losing 15 points, which might not be reinstated.

Kudos to Max Allegri for keeping his boys focused on the job at hand despite everything going on outside the club.

The Bianconeri gaffer has been a galvanising figure at the Allianz Stadium and has transmitted his energy to the players. He has standards and every player must follow what is expected of them, if they do not, it is on them and not the manager.

The bottom line is that every player must give their very best for the team to end the campaign well.

Juve can still win the Coppa Italia and Europa League, but that will require much more than the players have given for most of this season.

The players must consider the season’s remaining games in every competition as a “final.”

Juve’s best route to the Champions League next season is to win the Europa League, but that does not mean they will do poorly in the league or sacrifice the Coppa Italia.

The Bianconeri have the players to win all their remaining matches and the last few weeks of the term will be the actual test of character for these guys.

Several Bianconeri stars haven’t pulled their weight up to this point, but the club should no longer tolerate mediocrity in the season’s final games.

It should determine who keeps his place on the team or not because everyone who wears black and white must understand the task ahead of them.

The likes of Leandro Paredes and Moise Kean have not been good enough for much of this season.

Max Allegri has sidelined the Argentinian while Kean keeps playing, but the Azzurri star has to be told his long-term future at the club is at stake now.

Suppose we want to end this season with our goals achieved. In that case, the culture at the Allianz Stadium must shift and players must learn from the dedication and consistency of Angel di Maria to deliver top performances for the team.

If we finish it well, everyone benefits from it. Otherwise, it should be decision time and several big names must go if they have failed to meet what is required to represent the shirt.