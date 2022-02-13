‘Everybody benefits’ – Allegri claims that Vlahovic signing boosted the entire squad

Juventus moved to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina last month, and manager Max Allegri claims that his arrival ‘benefits’ the entire team.

The Serbian striker has already made an impact in both his appearances for our side, scoring the opening goal on his debut on route to a 2-0 win over Verona, before his efforts forced an own goal from Sassuolo on Thursday to seal our route into the semi-final of the Coppa Italia.

The Old Lady are clearly reaping the rewards for their investments last month, with Denis Zakaria also impressing, and the manager has now discussed his new arrivals impact on the team.

“It’s clear that with a reference point in attack, everybody benefits, Paulo Dybala included,” Allegri said ahead of the weekend’s fixture (as translated by Juventus.com). “We were missing a player of Vlahovic’s characteristics. Zakaria is a good footballer. He found a team that was ready and physically already strong.

“Apart from Federico Bernardeschi and Giorgio Chiellini who are out, all the other players are in form.”

While Vlahovic’s ability isn’t questioned, his immediate impact for his new side has been amazing. He hasn’t just hit the ground running, but he ignited the team, and he has instilled a belief in this side that tells me that we are set for a string of wins, with today being no different.

Can you see how his inclusion in our team boosts everyone in the team? Was he exactly what has been missing from our squad?

Patrick