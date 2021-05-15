Everyone at the club is to blame for Juventus poor season claims pundit

Former Inter Milan striker, Christian Vieri has spoken about Juventus’ poor campaign and says everyone involved at the club should shoulder the responsibility.

Juve won nine league titles between 2011 and 2020 and had expected to add another one this season.

However, they have surrendered the title to Inter Milan and even more frustrating is that they have not yet secured a top-four finish with just two games to go.

They might miss out on Champions League football next season which is something that was unthinkable at the start of this campaign.

Andrea Pirlo, Andrea Agnelli, Cristiano Ronaldo and Fabio Paratici have been blamed for the club’s poor campaign so far, but Vieri says everyone has to take responsibility.

He admits that it would be disastrous for Juve to miss out on a UCL place, but he insisted that there is no need for the blame game.

He told Gazzetta via Il Bianconero: “Juve did wrong, no one expected it. If he didn’t go to the Champions League, it would be an incredible blow. It is useless to look for culprits, the responsibility is global: club, coach, players.”

The Bianconeri will face Inter Milan in Serie A this evening and it is a game they have to win to keep their Champions League hopes alive.