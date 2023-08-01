Football pundit Andrea Marinozzi has commented on the possible swap deal between Juventus and Chelsea that involves Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku.

Juventus is willing to sacrifice Vlahovic to add Lukaku to their squad after failing to sell the Serbian.

PSG and Bayern Munich had wanted Vlahovic when the transfer window first opened and Juve was open to the sale, which made them strike an agreement with Chelsea and Lukaku for the Belgian to replace him.

However, Vlahovic’s suitors quickly moved on, leaving the Bianconeri stuck with the former Fiorentina man and Lukaku stranded in London.

But the Old Lady is now pushing for the clubs to swap both players and Marinozzi says it could be a win-win.

He tells Tuttojuve:

“Everyone gains because Vlahovic hasn’t had a good impact at Juventus and he doesn’t have a good relationship with Allegri but the biggest doubt I have is precisely about the transfer from Vlahovic to Chelsea, a team that is rebuilding where there is so much confusion and little patience. They won’t play in the Champions League this year but they risk not playing it next year either because the competition in the Premier is high”.

Juve FC Says

Lukaku is a more experienced striker and has already won the Italian league, so he might swiftly bring success back to the club.

However, DV9 is much younger and Chelsea must agree to add a fee to the deal before it can work because they are not of the same value.