Fabio Miretti
Club News

“Everyone helped me” Miretti comments on his first Juventus start

May 1, 2022 - 5:00 pm

Fabio Miretti experienced one of the most unforgettable moments of his career this afternoon when Max Allegri handed him a first start on the Juventus senior team.

He has been training with them for some time now and remains one of the finest young players in the club’s youth system.

With injuries mounting, Allegri has had to call up some youngsters to his senior team training, and he was one of them.

The midfielder knew he could be involved in today’s game after being named in the squad. However, he wouldn’t have expected to start the match.

That is exactly what happened, and he was delighted to have taken to the pitch for the Bianconeri.

Speaking after the game, he admitted that he had help from his other teammates.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Today’s match was an indescribable emotion, I will always keep it in my heart. Today I felt good, everyone helped me and therefore I felt like one of them, I was at ease.”

Juve FC Says

Miretti will hope he has impressed his manager enough to earn more minutes in the club’s first team heading into the future.

The youngster’s first start is more proof that Allegri gives chances to young players who show that they deserve it and it will certainly not be the last time he trusts a teenage player.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

allegri

Allegri admits Juventus could have done better despite winning

May 1, 2022
miretti

“We already knew his qualities” Bonucci praises Juventus youngster

May 1, 2022

Juventus struggle in spells but winners over Venezia nonetheless

May 1, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.