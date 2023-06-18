Despite his troublesome campaign at Juventus, Leonardo Bonucci still received a call-up from Italy manager Roberto Mancini.

The 36-year-old led the Azzurri in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League against Spain which took place in the Netherlands on Thursday.

Nevertheless, the manager’s decision backfired when the skipper committed a howler that gifted La Roja the lead.

Ciro Immobile equalized the scoring from the spot, but a late goal from Joselu put Spain in the final.

For his part, Bonucci was hauled off at half-time as his international career could be drawing its final breath.

Later today, the Azzurri will take on the Netherlands in an almost meaningless match for third place in the Nations League.

But in his pre-match press conference, Mancini hinted that this could be the end of the road for Bonucci with the national team.

“Bonucci made a mistake but he has always been an important player for us,” admitted the former Man City manager as reported by JuventusNews24.

“But as you know, everything ends, and this applies to every player.”

Juve FC say

In recent months, Bonucci suggested that next season could be his last in football. With his physical shape on a constant decline, this surely sounds like the right call.

But to avoid further injuries, the aging defender needs to put his Italy career to bed and try to enjoy one last positive campaign at Juventus before he hangs his boots once and for all.