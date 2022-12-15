Everything is set for Danilo to sign a new Juventus deal

Danilo is one of Juventus’ most reliable players and the Bianconeri wants him to stay with them beyond his current deal.

The Brazilian slots into several positions on the team without any problems, which has made him arguably one of the most reliable players on the continent.

Juve could have sold him in the summer when Bayern Munich wanted to add him to their squad. However, that did not happen and he continues to be a key player for them.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Juve and the defender has agreed on a one-year extension to his current deal to keep him in Turin until 2025.

All that is left now is for Juve to get over their current legal troubles and he will sign the extension.

Juve FC Says

Danilo is one man you can take into a battle with you and be sure that he will fight to save you because he has an array of skills that help him to play in different positions.

The defender has to stay and it is a no-brainer that we can have such a player in our group.

He is also enjoying his time at the club as he plays often, which might not be the case if he leaves.