Juventus stalwart Federico Gatti is determined to serve the black-and-white cause for years to come.

The 26-year-old first signed for the club in January 2022 after making his big breakthrough in Frosinone. He then joined Max Allegri’s ranks the following summer and has been trying to fill in the major gap at the back vacated by the departures of legendary figures like Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci in recent years.

This season, Gatti has been almost omnipresent at the back, but injuries have been forcing Thiago Motta to pair him with various partners, including Gleison Bremer, Pierre Kalulu, Renato Veiga and most recently Lloyd Kelly.

Despite all the chaos, the Italy international has been both adaptable and consistent. On Sunday night, he was once again one of the best performers for Juventus who managed to cling onto a slim lead to beat Cagliari by a solitary strike courtesy of Dusan Vlahovic.

After the contest, Gatti discussed his future at the club, insisting he would like to do everything possible to remain at Continassa for a long time.

“We have had many injuries and it is not easy to play every 3 days, I am happy at Juve and I would like to stay here as long as possible. I will do everything for Juve,” declared the former Frosinone man in his post-match interview with DAZN via IlBianconero.

Gatti ‘s current deal runs until the summer of 2028, but he’s expected to pen a new and improved contract soon enough.

The defender also earned the Bianconeri to stay focused on their main objectives, that is to finish in the Top Four spots.