Everything points to Costa remaining in Turin, can we call off Chiesa chase now?

Juventus are keen to land Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa this summer, but signing him hasn’t been easy.

Fiorentina wants 60m euros for his signature, but the Bianconeri don’t have that much money to spend as they look to reshape their squad.

Calciomercato is claiming that Juve is banking on selling Douglas Costa in this transfer window before they can make their move for the Italy international.

The same report, however, claims that Costa is intent on remaining in Turin as the club struggles to find a new home for him.

Manchester United and Wolves have been linked with a move for him before, but he remains a Bianconeri.

Chiesa will be an amazing addition to this Juve side and he will help Andrea Pirlo to achieve the brand of football that he wants his team to play, but we need to know when to give up and focus on our season.

If truly Costa has to be moved before Chiesa can join, then maybe this is the best time to forget about Chiesa joining because the transfer window will close soon and Costa will still be a Juve player.

Costa has struggled with injuries and poor form recently, but the Brazilian can give us something good this year, while we wait and land Chiesa for a lower fee next year.