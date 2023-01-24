Evra sends a message to Juventus after their 15-points deduction

Patrice Evra has sent a message of encouragement to Juventus after the Bianconeri were docked 15 points in the league.

Juve was closing in on the top spot in the Serie A table before the FIGC reopened a capital gains case against them and deducted 15 points from their current campaign.

The Bianconeri certainly can no longer win the Serie A, but they probably can make the top four if they win most of their matches.

After the verdict, Evra said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Good morning to all my dear Juventus, to the real hunchbacks because you must be a real hunchback right now. I don’t need Juventus, as I’ve always said, I love Juventus, that’s the difference. It’s a difficult time, we’ve been penalized by 15 points, it’s not the first time and it hurts, but whose fault is it? I’m not here to spit on anyone, it’s always our fault. I only ask one thing from all players and managers, that is, to respect this shirt, but above all to give everything.”

Juve FC Says

Now is the time for everyone who loves Juventus to unite and support the team in its quest to succeed despite the punishment.

Max Allegri has overseen some remarkable turnarounds before now, but even he will struggle to motivate his players enough to make the top four.

It doesn’t mean that cannot happen and we expect the Bianconeri to get back to form and forget the deducted points.

But for now, the players must show they can ride out the storm and also prove to be motivated enough for every challenge we could face.