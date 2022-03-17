Evra slams Juventus’ players after their Champions League exit

Patrice Evra was clearly displeased with the performance of the Juventus players in their 3-0 loss to Villarreal last night.

The Bianconeri entered the game with confidence they will secure passage to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

They had been pegged back late in the first leg to leave Spain with a 1-1 draw.

Because the away goal rule has been abolished, they faced a tricky home tie to make the next round of the competition, but a good performance from them should have gotten the job done.

That never happened and Villarreal beat them 3-0. Evra insists the players are not good enough and Max Allegri is working a miracle to keep them in good form in the league.

The Frenchman said via Calciomercato: “In football, there is a difference between acting and reacting. Missing four such clear opportunities in the Champions League, then you pay for them. Juve only tried to win this match in the first half. There is no quality, especially in midfield: we had Marchisio, Pirlo, Pogba… I don’t want to talk about players, but Arthur didn’t make a change of game today. Allegri is already doing a miracle in the league!”

Juve FC Says

Juve has been below-par for much of this season, but we thought they had gotten better in the second half of the campaign.

The result from last night’s fixture now confirms that there is much more work to do to get the club in top shape.

Now we need to win the Coppa Italia because it is the only realistic competition we can secure.