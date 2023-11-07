Former AC Milan player Daniele Daino has been closely observing Juventus’ development in recent months and believes that the current team resembles more of a Max Allegri team.

The Bianconeri have been in good form, with a 1-0 win against Fiorentina over the weekend.

Allegri is renowned for his safety-first approach to football, prioritising a strong defence before focusing on attacking.

Juventus excels in counterattacking, luring opponents in, defending effectively, and launching attacks against them.

In recent weeks, Juventus has displayed defensive solidity and has managed to score, although their goal tally has often been limited to just one per game.

Daino believes they are now looking like an Allegri team and said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“This seems like Allegri’s true Juve. In recent years, since he returned, it wasn’t like that. This, however, is a team that is behind the line of the ball, that he defends himself in an orderly manner and gives you almost nothing. Then he starts again on the counterattack and scores goals for you, even sometimes with a bit of luck.”

Juve FC Says

Our team in the last game looked solid and in the last few weeks, we have been executing our plans to perfection.

We expect the team to keep doing well and this could be a Scudetto-winning campaign for us.