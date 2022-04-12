Ex-AC Milan man says Juventus was never one of the favourites for the Scudetto

Former AC Milan star, Massimo Ambrosini, insists Juventus were never one of the favourites for the league title, although that could have changed if they had beaten Inter Milan.

The Bianconeri lost to the defending champions two league games ago, and that effectively ended their slim chances of challenging for the league title.

However, were they ever truly in the race? Max Allegri’s men started the campaign poorly, and they have been plagued by inconsistent form for much of it.

Things got better for them from the end of last year until the new year and it helped the team to climb into the top four.

As the clubs above them struggle for consistency, it seemed a door has opened for the Bianconeri to challenge for the league title.

However, that door closed quickly after that 1-0 loss to Inter and Ambrosini believes they were never really among the contenders.

“For me Juve made more mistakes than everyone else, at all levels, to think about playing for the Scudetto this year and deserves not to play it. If he had won with Inter we would be talking about something else.” He told DAZN as quoted by Calciomercato.

Juve FC Says

This wasn’t to be our year in terms of winning the league title, and our poor performances at the start made it so.

We have had chances to close the gap between us and those above, but our inconsistency means that is hardly a possibility.

For now, we need to focus on ending the campaign inside the top four and try for the Scudetto next season.