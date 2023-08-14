Romelu Lukaku has faced ongoing criticism for engaging in negotiations with Juventus while Inter Milan was in the process of finalising his return to the club. This move left the Nerazzurri feeling irritated, leading them to withdraw from talks with Chelsea. Consequently, Juventus remains Lukaku’s sole option, though the club needs to offload players in order to afford his acquisition.

Lukaku’s stance is one of waiting for the Bianconeri, rejecting offers from Saudi Arabia as he aims to continue his career in Europe. This choice has inevitably limited his potential choices.

Former Belgium international Gilles de Bilde has now responded to reports suggesting that Lukaku betrayed Inter. De Bilde insists that the striker’s actions were indeed incorrect and have drawn controversy.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Sportingly speaking, he is at an impasse. Only Massimiliano Allegri seems to still want him. Furthermore, he did not manage it well when speaking with Juventus through his lawyer behind Inter’s back. That’s not the way it is done. At the moment Saudi Arabia seems to be the only track for Lukaku, but will he like it?”

Juve FC Says

Footballers are only loyal to their paychecks and this is a fact, so we should not be surprised that Lukaku ditched Inter Milan for us.

The striker preferred us, which should not be as big a deal as it is being made to be.

We just need to get ready and table an offer for the striker to end this saga once and for all.