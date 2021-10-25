Ex-defender says Inter would have been 3-0 up if they had a top striker

Giuseppe Bergomi says Juve would have lost their match against Inter Milan 3-0 if the Nerazzurri had a top striker like Romelu Lukaku in their team.

The former Inter Milan defender believes his former club dominated the Bianconeri and would have won the match comprehensively if they took their chances.

Bergomi said as quoted by Football Italia: “Inter did better than Juventus, I don’t remember any shots on goal by the Bianconeri,”

“With Lukaku, this game end 3-0. I’m convinced of it. The only one that was really engaged was [Nicolò] Barella and, in fact, he had cramps at the end of the game.

“Centrally, the strikers now work in a different way, the player who gives depth is missing. But I still saw an Inter in total control.”

Juve FC says

His statement that Juve struggled in the match might be true, but that Lukaku would have helped Inter score more goals doesn’t hold water.

This is because the Belgian striker struggled against the Bianconeri and Edin Dzeko, who was on the pitch, has a better goal record against us than the current Chelsea striker.

Lukaku was on the winning side against Juventus just once in six matches before leaving Italy.

Even more damning is the fact that he scored just once against the Bianconeri and it came in his last fixture against them for Inter Milan.

The Bianconeri showed every time they met him that they know exactly how to deal with him, and this makes Bergomi’s claim flawed.