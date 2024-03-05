Former Fiorentina goalkeeper Sebastien Frey has suggested that Zinedine Zidane is likely to become the next manager of Juventus, expressing confidence in the Frenchman’s potential success in the role.

Zidane, among other former Juventus players, is considered a possible candidate for the managerial position if the club decides to part ways with Max Allegri at the end of the current season.

Juventus’ recent poor run of form has raised questions about Allegri’s future, creating uncertainty surrounding his position. If Juventus had remained competitive in the Serie A title race at this stage of the season, the likelihood of confirming Allegri for another season would have been higher.

However, given the current circumstances, Allegri’s departure from the Allianz Stadium seems imminent, prompting Juventus to potentially explore alternatives and search for a suitable replacement.

Frey wants the next man on the Juve bench to be Zidane and said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Zidane’s statements released on the occasion of the presentation of the film on Marcello Lippi were emblematic: honestly, if Zizou were to coach in Serie A I would see him well especially at Juve because they are a bit romantic”.

Juve FC Says

Zidane has been one of the best managers in Europe, even though he has only coached Real Madrid.

His two spells with them were successful and impressive, so he can do a good job for Juve, but we need to wait for the club to make a decision.