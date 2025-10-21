Igor Tudor finds himself on the brink at Juventus, and unless his team begins to secure victories in the coming weeks, his position could be under serious threat. The Bianconeri are unlikely to make any definitive decision regarding his future if they suffer defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League this week. Nevertheless, further losses would increase the likelihood of his departure, and several names have already been linked to the managerial position at the club.

Raffaele Palladino Emerges as a Potential Successor

One of the managers Juventus are reportedly considering is Raffaele Palladino, who achieved notable success at Monza and Fiorentina and has a strong record against the Bianconeri. Despite leading Fiorentina to European football at the conclusion of last season, Palladino left the club and has remained without a managerial role since. A former Juventus player himself, he is viewed as a credible option to replace Tudor, according to Il Bianconero. Palladino also boasts a personal connection to the club, having been part of the Juventus squad that achieved promotion back to Serie A during the 2006/2007 season.

Igor Tudor (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Tudor’s Last Chance to Turn Things Around

Tudor now faces a critical period in which he must prove his ability to restore Juventus to the top of Italian football. He will be acutely aware that additional poor results could result in his replacement, making the upcoming matches crucial for his tenure. Securing wins promptly is essential not only for the club’s performance but also for Tudor’s own managerial future, as the hierarchy prepares contingency plans should results fail to improve.

The situation underscores the pressures of managing one of Italy’s most storied clubs, where the expectation to compete at the highest level leaves little room for error. Tudor’s ability to respond in the coming weeks will likely determine both his career trajectory and Juventus’ prospects this season.