Former Borussia Monchengladbach man Oliver Neuville admits it will be hard for the German club to keep Juventus target Marcus Thuram.

Thuram has been in fine form in this campaign, which earned him a spot in the France squad for Qatar 2022.

He has been effective in front of goal in the Bundesliga and remains one of the finest goal-scorers in the German top flight.

Juve sees him as an excellent player to add to their squad, but Gladbach wants him to sign a new deal.

His current one expires at the end of this season and he seems prepared to leave.

Gladbach remains hopeful, but Neuville thinks he will leave. He says via Calciomercato: “I think it will be difficult for him to stay at Gladbach because if he continues to score so many goals, he is sure that, in Italy or Spain or England, he will have many proposals. You also need to be a little’ realistic.

“I hope he still stays here a lot in Monchengladbach, but now he has also been called up by the French national team to the World Cup. It will be difficult for me to extend the contract, I hope so but the possibilities are few”.

Juve FC Says

Thuram has been one of the finest attackers in Europe this season and the Frenchman will make us better.

However, signing him as a free agent will not be easy. This is because other top European clubs will also look to add him to their squad.